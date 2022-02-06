Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,715 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 229,723 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 28.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 180,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 80,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

