Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.37 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,410 shares of company stock worth $36,122,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

