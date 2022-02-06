Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $6.65 Million in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $140,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NAVI stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

