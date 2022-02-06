Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 247,164 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

