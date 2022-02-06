Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 26,928 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

