Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,360 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,834. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

