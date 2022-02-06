Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $77.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

SDGR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.38. 1,099,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

