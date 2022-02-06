Scotiabank Trims Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Target Price to C$59.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DYNDF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

DYNDF opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

