Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as low as $133.17 and last traded at $133.39, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.23.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

