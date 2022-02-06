Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCOTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €71.00 ($79.78) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF remained flat at $$62.64 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.