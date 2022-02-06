Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given New $33.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
SCU stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698 in the last 90 days. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
