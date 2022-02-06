Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given New $33.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

SCU stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698 in the last 90 days. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

