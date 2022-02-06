Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PCH stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

