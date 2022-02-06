Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $20.66 Million Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,580 shares during the period. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.7% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.50% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.