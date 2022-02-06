Sectoral Asset Management Inc Purchases 104,335 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares during the quarter. Repare Therapeutics comprises about 1.1% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 1.39% of Repare Therapeutics worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

RPTX stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

