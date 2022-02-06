Sectoral Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.97% of Talaris Therapeutics worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TALS stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Talaris Therapeutics Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.