Sectoral Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $73.00 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

