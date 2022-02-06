SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Volume Increase

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 159,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,219 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

