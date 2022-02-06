Sentinel Hits Market Capitalization of $56.02 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $56.02 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,503,722,149 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,517,907 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

