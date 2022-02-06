ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 733.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.9% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $16.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $577.52. 1,250,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $596.09 and a 200 day moving average of $624.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

