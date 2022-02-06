SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

SES stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.26.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

