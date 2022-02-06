Shell (LON:SHEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.40) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Friday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

