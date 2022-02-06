Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

SFT opened at $2.02 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

