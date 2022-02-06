Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €76.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

