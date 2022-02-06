Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Sientra has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $16,926,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 74.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 40.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 529,389 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 51.5% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

