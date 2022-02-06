Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 214,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,807,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 311,060 shares of company stock worth $6,621,232.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

