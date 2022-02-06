Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 8.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $110.95 and last traded at $110.40. Approximately 12,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,267,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

Specifically, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,539 shares of company stock worth $7,375,453. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

