Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Up 1.7%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.22. 1,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 4.52% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

