Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

SIOX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. 381,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.