Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $54.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,682. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

