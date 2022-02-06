Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $145.00 at UBS Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,749,148 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

