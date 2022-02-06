SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of SLG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 649,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.96%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

