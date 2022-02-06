SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stake Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 777,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 57.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 535,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

