Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $46.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. cut their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

