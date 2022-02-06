Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $50.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. cut their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

