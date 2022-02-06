Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $58.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. cut their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

