Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $183.10 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.45.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

