Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 8.3%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $277.71 and last traded at $277.56. 122,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,969,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,954,953 shares of company stock valued at $680,619,281. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

