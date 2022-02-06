SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Trading 2.5% Higher

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.78. 2,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.