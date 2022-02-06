SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 557.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $238.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.00.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

