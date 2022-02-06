Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) shares were down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 17,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 80,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The firm has a market cap of C$65.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)
Featured Stories
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.