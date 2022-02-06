Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

SPB opened at $88.80 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

