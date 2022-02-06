Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.22.

NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.39. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.