Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.22.

NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.39. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

