Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.32. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

