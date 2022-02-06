Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 70,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

