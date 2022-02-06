Stephen Rooney Sells 2,800 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $29.50 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 34.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

