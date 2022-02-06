StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STEP opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $17,237,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock valued at $96,531,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

