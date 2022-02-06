Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.35. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $206.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.