StockNews.com Downgrades Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

