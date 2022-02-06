StockNews.com Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,774 shares of company stock worth $138,153 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.