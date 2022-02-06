StockNews.com Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.81.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.40 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock worth $4,103,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lumentum by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

